Mitchell (groin) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
If Mitchell eventually goes down as a non-participant for a third straight session, it'll be interesting to see how the 49ers list him ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia. On a positive note for San Francisco, though, Christian McCaffrey (calf) was taking part in drills Friday, one day removed from telling Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that there's "zero" chance he doesn't play this weekend. Assuming McCaffrey eventually is cleared for the contest and some or all of Mitchell's reps are available, Deebo Samuel (ankle), Jordan Mason, Tyrion Davis-Price and practice-squad member Tevin Coleman are the candidates to mix in at running back behind McCaffrey.
