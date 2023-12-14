Mitchell (knee) was not participating in the media portion of Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell was estimated as limited Wednesday, so a DNP would be an obvious downgrade. The third-year back missed last week's win over the Seahawks and has missed a total of four games to various injuries this season. Mitchell is averaging just 4.9 carries per game when healthy.
