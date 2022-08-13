Mitchell (hamstring) isn't expected to play in the 49ers' second preseason game Saturday, Aug. 20 at Minnesota, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed the news after Friday's exhibition win against the Packers, noting the 49ers then will make a decision regarding Mitchell for preseason Week 3 (Thursday, Aug. 25 in Houston). Shanahan's statement seems to contradict a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN earlier Friday that Mitchell likely would miss the entire preseason. With a new starting quarterback in Trey Lance in San Francisco, the team should have a dress rehearsal of sorts with most of the first-team offense working together, so perhaps Mitchell, Deebo Samuel and company will see game action before Week 1.