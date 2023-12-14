Mitchell (knee) did not practice Thursday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.
It's a downgrade for Mitchell after he was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report. Mitchell looks to be on the wrong side of questionable for this week's date with the Cardinals. Jordan Mason filled in as Christian McCaffrey's direct backup last week against Seattle.
