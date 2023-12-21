Mitchell (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Mitchell has been sidelined the past two games due to a knee injury, and there's no telling when he may be available to the 49ers offense again. On a positive note, he was seen working out on a side field Thursday, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, so Mitchell may be making some progress in his recovery. As a contingency plan, the team signed running back Jeremy McNichols off its practice squad, giving coach Kyle Shanahan two healthy options (also Jordan Mason) in the backfield behind workhorse Christian McCaffrey in the event Mitchell sits out Monday against the Ravens.