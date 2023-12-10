Mitchell (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 14 clash with Seattle.
Mitchell's inactive status doesn't come as a surprise, as he didn't practice at all during Week 14 prep and entered the weekend listed as doubtful. The third-year running back has now missed four games this season, though the first three all came within the first five weeks of the campaign. With Mitchell out, Jordan Mason will ascend to the role of San Francisco's No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey.
