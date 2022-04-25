Mitchell said Monday that he underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee following his rookie season, but he expects to be 100 percent in advance of training camp, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell was a fixture on the 49ers' injury reports throughout the 2021 campaign, with a combination of the knee, shoulder and rib injuries as well as a concussion keeping him sidelined for six of San Francisco's 20 contests, including the postseason. The knee issue first popped up in early December, but Mitchell continued to fill a lead role out of the 49ers backfield when he was available for the final five games, as he amassed 373 rushing yards, 68 receiving yards and two scores over those contests. His efficiency took a big hit, however, as he averaged 4.6 yards per carry through his first nine contests, compared to only 3.8 yards per carry in his final five appearances. Mitchell is hopeful that the knee procedure along with adding some extra bulk -- he plans to play at around 215 pounds in 2022 after hovering around 212 as a rookie -- will allow him to recapture the success he enjoyed during the early portion of 2021.