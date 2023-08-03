Mitchell suffered an abductor strain and is expected to be out for about a week, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mitchell had enjoyed a healthy spring and summer up until Wednesday/Thursday, after missing more regular-season games (18) than he played (16) through his first two professional seasons. The estimate coach Kyle Shanahan provided Thursday suggests Mitchell should resume practicing long before Week 1, with Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price candidates to see more work with the first- and second-team offenses in the meantime.