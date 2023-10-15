Mitchell (knee) rushed twice for minus-3 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Browns.

Mitchell played a minimal role in his return from a two-game absence. Lead back Christian McCaffrey (oblique) exited in the second half, but Jordan Mason (five carries for 27 yards and a touchdown) took over as San Francisco's top backfield option over Mitchell. If McCaffrey's unable to return for a MNF road game against the Vikings in Week 7, Mitchell could take on a larger role, though he seems to have fallen behind Mason on the depth chart.