Mitchell (knee) returned to practice Thursday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

This marks Mitchell's first visible on-field work since the Thursday before a Week 4 matchup with the Cardinals. A knee injury has conspired to sidelined him for the last two games, but by mixing into drills in the middle of Week 6 prep, he's giving himself a chance to be available Sunday at Cleveland. First, though, Mitchell's activity level this Thursday will become known once the 49ers release their practice report.