Mitchell (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Ravens, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Despite not practicing Thursday or Friday, Mitchell has been given a chance to make himself available to the 49ers backfield for the first time since Week 13. Such a decision won't become known until about 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Mitchell can't suit up, Jordan Mason and Jeremy McNichols will be the RB options behind top runner Christian McCaffrey.