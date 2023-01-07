Mitchell (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It'll be interesting to see how the 49ers use Mitchell, especially considering the team has a chance to claim the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Expect Mitchell to get a healthy dose of touches, particularly in the second half, as the 49ers continue to limit the usage of their dynamic starter, Christian McCaffrey, who didn't practice both Wednesday and Thursday for precautionary reasons.
