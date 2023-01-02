Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell (knee) is slated to practice this week, which would open a 21-day window for the 49ers to activate him from injured reserve, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Mitchell is dealing with his second MCL sprain of the season, which has sidelined him since Week 12. He suffered the injury Nov. 27 and was given an accompanying recovery timeline of 6-to-8 weeks. So far, five weeks have passed, so the 49ers will start to ramp up Mitchell's on-field work in the coming days. It's unclear if he has a chance to be active Sunday against the Cardinals, but he'll at least take the first step toward a return to San Francisco's active roster.