Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell (knee) will be activated from injured reserve before Sunday's game against the Chargers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers may wait until Saturday to make their transactions official, bringing Mitchell and three others off IR. There was a time not so long ago when his return would've been a leading fantasy headline for the week, but Mitchell likely is looking at a small-ish role now that the 49ers have Christian McCaffrey. If nothing else, Mitchell is worth keeping on fantasy benches for what he might do in the event of a McCaffrey absence later this season.