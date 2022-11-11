Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell (knee) will be activated from injured reserve before the 49ers' game Sunday against the Chargers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers may wait until Saturday to make their Week 10 transactions official, with Mitchell and three others expected to be reinstated from IR. There was a time not so long ago when Mitchell's return would have been a leading fantasy headline for the week, but he's likely looking at a limited change-of-pace role now that the 49ers have Christian McCaffrey. If nothing else, Mitchell is worth keeping on fantasy benches for what he might do in the event of a McCaffrey absence later this season.