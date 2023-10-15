Mitchell (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Cleveland, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Mitchell has been plagued by knee injuries during his two-plus seasons as a pro, but the current issue will force him to miss only two games. Now that he's available to San Francisco's offense, he should get any of the RB reps that don't go to Christian McCaffrey. On the campaign, Mitchell has averaged 3.3 yards on his 16 carries and also gathered in three of four targets for two yards.