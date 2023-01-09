Mitchell (knee) suited up and logged five carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-13 win over Arizona.

Mitchell was activated from injured reserve for the second time this season, producing big fantasy numbers on just five touches while backing up Christian McCaffrey (13 touches). Both running backs have dealt with lower body injuries this year, which helps explains the low usage one week ahead of the playoffs. The 24-year-old finishes the regular season with a rushing line of 45-279-2 across five active games. Assuming Mitchell remains in good health, he should inch closer to double-digit carries when San Francisco hosts its upcoming wild-card game next week.