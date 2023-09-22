Mitchell rushed 11 times for 42 yards and secured all three targets for two yards in the 49ers' 30-12 win over the Giants on Thursday night.

Mitchell went from not seeing any snaps in Week 2 against the Rams to more than doubling his Week 1 workload in extended action. The third-year back was able to give Christian McCaffrey some time off the field thanks in part to San Francisco's fourth-quarter lead, but Mitchell's week-to-week production will be hard to trust given head coach Kyle Shanahan has proven willing to entrust McCaffrey with a hefty workload in more competitive scenarios than Thursday's.