Mitchell was spotted leaving the locker room with a large brace on his right leg after Sunday's 19-10 loss at Chicago, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mitchell was abruptly ruled out after the 49ers' fourth possession of the game with a knee injury. There was no context before or after his departure, and while he was walking slowly without bending his right leg on his way to the team bus, he was doing so without crutches. Coach Kyle Shanahan likely will touch on Mitchell's health in the next day or two, but if the running back misses any time, it may again be the Deebo Samuel show out of San Francisco's backfield for the foreseeable future. Samuel ended up with eight carries for 52 yards and one TD in Week 1 (along with two catches for 14 yards on eight targets), while Jeff Wilson had nine rushes for 22 yards and two receptions for eight yards. Meanwhile, undrafted rookie Jordan Mason didn't have a touch, and 2022 third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price was inactive.