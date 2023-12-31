Mitchell racked up 17 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-10 win at Washington.

Mitchell was afforded only one rush in the first half, but after Christian McCaffrey exited in the third quarter due to a calf injury, the former was the 49ers' lead runner the rest of the way. The performance marked just Mitchell's second of 2023 with double-digit carries, and he also recorded his first touchdown of the campaign on a two-yard plunge. Per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, coach Kyle Shanahan relayed after the game that McCaffrey may have a strained calf, so with San Francisco locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with Sunday's victory, Mitchell could be the team's top back Week 18 against the Rams.