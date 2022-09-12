Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday that Mitchell will miss about eight weeks with an MCL sprain that he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Bears, Matt Barrows of The Athletic

Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Mitchell won't need surgery, but an IR stint is looming for the running back. In Mitchell's absence, Jeff Wilson is next up for the 49ers' RB touches, with Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price also candidates to see added work in the team's backfield, while the versatile Deebo Samuel remains in the mix to continue to log rushing attempts.