Mitchell (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's important to note that Mitchell could, and likely will, return during the 49ers' posteason run, but this designation confirms the second-year back will be done for the rest of the regular season. The 49ers did not choose to call up Tevin Coleman from the practice squad meaning Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price will be left to backup star running back Christian McCaffrey.
