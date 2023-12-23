Mitchell (knee) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Mitchell has now missed both of the 49ers' first two Week 16 practices, putting him at risk of missing a third straight game Monday versus the Ravens. If Mitchell isn't able to play against Baltimore, Jordan Mason would remain in the No. 2 role behind lead back Christian McCaffrey.
