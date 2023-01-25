Mitchell (groin) won't practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell, Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Deebo Samuel (ankle) are all sitting out Wednesday's practice to nurse injuries, but head coach Kyle Shanahan expects the trio of playmakers to be available for Sunday's NFC Championship Game, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Mitchell and McCaffrey played through their respective injuries during the 49ers' divisional-round win over the Cowboys and were labeled as day-to-day by Shanahan on Monday, so it appears San Francisco is simply being cautious with its top two running backs. Following Wednesday's session, the 49ers will have two more practices before they decide whether to give Mitchell an official designation for the upcoming playoff matchup.