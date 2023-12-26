Mitchell (knee) is listed as inactive Monday versus the Ravens, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Mitchell was able to muster a pair of limited practices during Week 16 prep, but it wasn't enough for him to return to action for the first time since Week 13. He'll thus cede reserve RB reps to Jordan Mason and perhaps Jeremy McNichols behind workhorse Christian McCaffrey on Monday. Mitchell's next chance to play is Sunday at Washington.