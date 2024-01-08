Mitchell (illness) rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts while catching both of his targets for 15 additional yards in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Rams.

The NFC's No. 1 seed opted to sit multiple stars in Week 18 with nothing to play for against the Rams on Sunday. Mitchell took full advantage of Christian McCaffrey's absence by leading the team in all rushing categories while scoring his second touchdown in as many weeks. The oft-injured back was only dealing with an illness prior to Sunday's loss, and with an extra week of rest in store for all San Francisco players, Mitchell should be available to backup CMC in the playoffs when the team resumes play on either Jan. 20 or 21.