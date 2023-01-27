Mitchell (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Both Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey (calf) were held out of drills Wednesday and Thursday, but only McCaffrey showed enough Friday to be cleared ahead of Sunday's contest. Coach Kyle Shanahan told Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News that Mitchell did take part in Friday's walkthrough, but the 49ers aren't yet ready to afford him the same luxury as McCaffrey after Mitchell logged a third consecutive DNP. Mitchell's status thus won't be known until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Mitchell is limited or sidelined, Deebo Samuel (ankle), Jordan Mason, Tyrion Davis-Price and practice-squad member Tevin Coleman are the candidates to get reps at running back behind McCaffrey.