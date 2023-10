Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell has missed the last two games due to a knee injury, and his inability to practice to kick off Week 6 prep could mean another absence is on the horizon. As long as Mitchell is sidelined, Jordan Mason will be the running back to scoop up any touches that don't go to the 49ers' No. 1 option Christian McCaffrey.