Mitchell carried the ball seven times for 39 yards and caught his lone target for a loss of three yards in Thursday's 31-13 win over the Seahawks.

Mitchell didn't post a notable fantasy line per se, but this was the second game in a row where the backup looked like his old self with the ball in his hands. The oft-injured back logged 17 snaps on offense (26 percent) while Christian McCaffrey went off for 100-plus rushing yards and a pair of scores Thursday. The 49ers will presumably lean on CMC as much as possible in Week 13 for a benchmark game against Philadelphia on Dec. 3. The 49ers' schedule softens up considerably after that, which could open up opportunities for Mitchell to get some extra run and become a potential deep-league option down the stretch.