Mitchell won't take part in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell has routinely missed time due to knee issues in his two-plus years as a pro, but he's been able to string together seven consecutive appearances dating back to Week 6. Overall, he's totaled 28 carries and one catch (on two targets) during that span as Christian McCaffrey continues to handle the bulk of the reps afforded the 49ers backfield. As a result, even if he's able to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks, Mitchell likely won't contribute much in the box score.