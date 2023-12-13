Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell (knee) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This follows comments from Shanahan on Monday that Mitchell has a chance to return from a one-game absence this Sunday at Arizona, according to Josh Dubow of The Associated Press. Jordan Mason got the RB reps that didn't go to Christian McCaffrey this past Sunday against the Seahawks, taking four carries for 20 yards and one touchdown and hauling in his only target for six yards. If Mitchell makes enough progress to suit up for Week 15, he likely will push Mason back down the depth chart.