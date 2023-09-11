Mitchell rushed five times for 10 yards and failed to bring in his lone target in Sunday's 30-7 win over Pittsburgh.

The Steelers were unable to stop Christian McCaffrey (22-152-1) on the ground, which left little work for Mitchell and the rest of the 49ers' backups Sunday. The 25-year-old was on the field for 15 percent of the offense's plays, and he likely won't crack the 25 percent mark so long as CMC stays healthy this season. Mitchell has proven that he can do a lot with a little (6.2 YPC in 2022), so those in deeper formats shouldn't cut ties with the power runner after a quiet Week 1.