Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell (knee) will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Shanahan said Monday that Mitchell has a chance to return from a one-game absence this Sunday at Arizona, according to Josh Dubow of The Associated Press. Jordan Mason took on the running-back reps that didn't go to Christian McCaffrey this past Sunday against the Seahawks, carrying four times for 20 yards and one touchdown and hauling in his only target for six yards. If Mitchell makes enough progress to suit up Week 15, he likely will push Mason back to third on the depth chart.