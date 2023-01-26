Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell (groin) won't take part in Thursday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Both Mitchell and starting running back Christian McCaffrey (calf) have yet to log any on-field work this week, while Deebo Samuel (ankle) so far has managed limited sessions. According to Shanahan, there's an expectation that all three backfield options will be able to suit up for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia, but the entire situation should continue to be monitored to get a sense of who may get the larger share of the snaps at running back this weekend.
