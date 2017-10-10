Dumervil finished with three tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in a 26-23 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Dumervil has now collected 3.5 sacks over his last two contests after failing to record a tackle or a sack over the previous three games. The veteran pass rusher has yet to eclipse the 30-snap mark in any game this season, which severely limits his tackle potential on a weekly basis. Dumervil's sack streak may be in jeopardy when the 49ers take on two of the better offensive tackles in the NFL -- Trent Williams and Morgan Moses -- next week in Washington.