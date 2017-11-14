Dumervil brought his sack total up to 4.5 in Sunday's victory over the Giants.

Dumervil saw a season high 37 snaps due in large part to the absence of Solomon Thomas (knee). While the seasoned pass-rush specialist was able to notch another sack, it was his only tackle of the contest, and he only has seven total tackles this season to go along with his 4.5 sacks. Dumervil will continue to only see work on passing downs, which limits his appeal in IDP formats that do not place high importance on accruing sacks.