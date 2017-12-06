49ers' Elvis Dumervil: Sack in win
Dumervil recorded two solo tackles and one sack in Sunday's win over the Bears.
The veteran now has 10 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his first season by the bay. What may be even more impressive is the fact that he reached Sunday's totals while only logging 14 snaps defensively, his second-lowest snap count of the season. He'll now turn his focus to Sunday's matchup with the Texans.
More News
-
49ers' Elvis Dumervil: Logs season high in snaps•
-
49ers' Elvis Dumervil: Excelling as pass-rush specialist•
-
49ers' Elvis Dumervil: Eclipses 100-sack mark•
-
49ers' Elvis Dumervil: Heading to the Bay Area•
-
Elvis Dumervil: To be released by Ravens•
-
Ravens' Elvis Dumervil: Active Sunday for first time since Oct. 9•
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.