Dumervil recorded two solo tackles and one sack in Sunday's win over the Bears.

The veteran now has 10 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his first season by the bay. What may be even more impressive is the fact that he reached Sunday's totals while only logging 14 snaps defensively, his second-lowest snap count of the season. He'll now turn his focus to Sunday's matchup with the Texans.

