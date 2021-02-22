Moseley finished the 202 regular season with 47 tackles (34 solo) , nine pass defenses and an interception across 12 contests with the 49ers.

Moseley -- a 2018 undrafted rookie -- continued to be one of GM John Lynch's diamonds in the rough, posting another quality campaign as a coverage corner opposite Richard Sherman. Injuries sidelined the 24-year-old for four games and opened the door for veteran corner Jason Verrett to have a career resurgence. All three of San Francisco's top cornerbacks will be unrestricted free agents this upcoming offseason, with only Richard Sherman being unlikely to return. That being said, Moseley has proven for the second year in a row that he can handle nearly all coverage assignments regardless of where he lines up on the field.