Moseley (concussion) has been taken to the locker room and is being evaluated for a concussion, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old defensive back has been playing an instrumental role through the 49ers' first two games, suiting up for at least 97 percent of the defensive snaps Weeks 1 and 2. For an already banged-up San Francisco secondary that is without Richard Sherman (calf) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), Moseley's absence will open things up even more for Daniel Jones and the Giants' 18th-ranked pass offense.