Moseley (hamstring) has missed back-to-back practices, but there's a chance he could return next week, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Based on Branch's report, it sounds like Moseley will be sidelined for the 49ers' preseason opener, but he could play in Week 2. Over the last three seasons, the undrafted product out of Tennessee has totaled 149 tackles, 28 passes defensed and three interceptions across 39 appearances for the 49ers. If healthy, he projects to be a key starter in San Francisco's secondary during the regular season.