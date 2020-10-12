Kyle Shanahan said that Moseley (concussion) recently visited a specialist and "has a good chance" to practice this week, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Moseley has missed back-to-back games due to a concussion sustained Week 3, but it looks as though he's now making progress toward a return. Getting back to practice in even a limited capacity would be a significant step in the right direction for Moseley, though he'll need to garner full medical clearance before returning to game-action.