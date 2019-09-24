49ers' Emmanuel Moseley: Expected Week 5 starter
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Moseley is the top candidate to start at cornerback Week 5 against the Browns in the expected absence of Ahkello Witherspoon (foot), Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Witherspoon sprained his foot in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh and is out of action for at least a month. While it was initially 2015 Pro-Bowler Jason Verrett who filled in for him last week, Verrett was almost instantly flagged for a costly pass-interference call and was then burned for a 39-yard touchdown on the very next play, only to then be replaced by Moseley. Unless Verrett -- who's appeared in only two games since 2016 due to a series of leg injuries -- can shake off the rust in quick order, it seems Moseley will be rolling with the first-team defense until Witherspoon returns to form.
