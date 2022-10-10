Moseley is feared to have sustained a torn left ACL during Sunday's win over Carolina, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Moseley sustained a knee injury while breaking up a pass late in Sunday's victory, and initial tests point toward a significant injury. He was on crutches in the locker room after the game and was unable to put any weight on his left leg. He'll presumably undergo further testing in the coming days to confirm his diagnosis, but he'll be forced to miss significant time if he's ultimately confirmed to have a torn ACL.