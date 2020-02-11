49ers' Emmanuel Moseley: Finishes year as starter
Moseley recorded 50 tackles (42 solo), eight passes defended and an interception in 16 games this season.
Moseley's numbers look a little more impressive when you factor in that the corner only started eight games during the regular season. Akhello Witherspoon was given first shot at starting alongside Richard Sherman, but the former's struggles opened the door for the 2018 undrafted free agent to shine in coverage and against the run. Moseley will be a restricted free agent in 2020, but the 49ers figure to make a strong push to bring the corner back after performing well on the biggest stage during the team's improbable Super Bowl bid.
