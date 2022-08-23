Moseley (hamstring) participated during the 49ers' full-team sessions during practice Monday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Moseley returned in full to practice Monday for the first time since straining his hamstring during practice Aug. 8. The fifth-year cornerback, who totaled 42 tackles and a career-high 11 passes defended over 11 starts last year, figures to reprise this significant pass-coverage role alongside a new running mate in Charvarius Ward (groin) this regular season.
