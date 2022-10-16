The 49ers placed Moseley (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.
The transaction was merely a formality with Moseley (knee) scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery to address the torn ACL he suffered in the Week 5 win over the Panthers. Given the timing of his injury, Moseley isn't expected to be ready to go for minicamp or OTAs next spring, but he could have a shot at gaining clearance ahead of training camp.
