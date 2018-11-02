49ers' Emmanuel Moseley: Heading to injured reserve
Moseley suffered a dislocated shoulder in Thursday's win over the Raiders and will be placed on injured reserve, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Moseley signed with the 49ers prior to Thursday's game and recorded a tackle on special teams in his NFL debut before dislocating his shoulder. The rookie out of Tennessee will miss the rest of the 2018, unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team. He was previously on the 49ers' practice squad.
