Moseley was tendered on a one-year contract by San Francisco on Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 2018 undrafted free agent got a chance to shine for the 49ers this season, starting eight games and racking up 50 tackles (42 solo), eight passes defended and an interception. Moseley finished the season as a starter and is likely to make a strong push for the same role heading into the 2020 season.