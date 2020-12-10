Moseley (hamstring) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice.
Moseley missed Monday night's game against Buffalo with the hamstring issue, as he appears still hampered by the injury. The Tennessee product has been a solid cornerback this season when healthy, racking up 46 tackles (33 solo), eight pass breakups and and interception through nine games. If Moseley wants to take the field for Sunday's game against Washington, he'll likely need to log some practice time either Thursday or Friday.