Moseley (concussion) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Moseley has yet to suit up in any game or practice action as he works back from a concussion he suffered in Week 3 against the Giants. He'll need to be cleared by independent doctors before returning to the field with his teammates. With Moseley hurt, the team also is dealing with injuries to three other top cornerbacks.
